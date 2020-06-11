Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,918 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $112,695 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 104.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

