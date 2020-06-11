BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.73.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $547.77. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.43. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.