Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Black Hills by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

