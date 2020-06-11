BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases $20,513.73 in Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $20,513.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $17,719.78.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 13,780 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $45,336.20.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,351 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $21,339.36.

On Monday, June 1st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,351 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,624.59.

On Friday, May 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,964 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $16,937.76.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,928 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $36,141.84.

On Friday, May 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,154 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $32,346.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,577 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $15,169.44.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 13,190 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,251.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,899 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $12,933.36.

BKTI opened at $3.29 on Thursday. BK Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

