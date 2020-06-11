Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto also posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Bitauto’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

BITA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:BITA opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,942,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 384,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

