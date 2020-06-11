Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,794 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,058,000 after buying an additional 1,508,804 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,154,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after purchasing an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

