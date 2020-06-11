Big Yellow Group plc (BYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.70 on August 10th

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.21) per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,002 ($12.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 630 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BYG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.35) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 1,164 ($14.81) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,043.90 ($13.29).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.