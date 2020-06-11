BidaskClub Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $533.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $549.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

