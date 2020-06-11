BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,830

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($22.65) to GBX 1,830 ($23.29) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised BHP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675 ($21.32).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,718.80 ($21.88) on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($11.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($26.45). The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,460.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,540.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

