BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,830

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($22.65) to GBX 1,830 ($23.29) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised BHP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675 ($21.32).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,718.80 ($21.88) on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($11.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($26.45). The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,460.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,540.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

