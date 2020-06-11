B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.39

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 1940600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

