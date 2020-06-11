Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $148.56 and last traded at $153.95, 13,809,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 9,191,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.46.

Specifically, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,260.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $2,095,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,109 shares of company stock valued at $33,338,419 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -976.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

