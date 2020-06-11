Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 139,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,983,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 258.7% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $369,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,412.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,040.42.
In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
