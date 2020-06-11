Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 139,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,983,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 258.7% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $369,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,412.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

