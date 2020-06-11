Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 640 ($8.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to an add rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 710 ($9.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.49) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 608.57 ($7.75).

HWDN opened at GBX 573.80 ($7.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 394 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 549.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 609.20.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson purchased 15,816 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £79,238.16 ($100,850.40).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

