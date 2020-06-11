Berenberg Bank Raises Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Price Target to GBX 135

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 135 ($1.72) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115 ($1.46).

Shares of LON:GOCO opened at GBX 89.90 ($1.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.26. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37).

In other news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £13,896 ($17,686.14).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

