Berenberg Bank Raises Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 220

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Forterra from GBX 313 ($3.98) to GBX 307 ($3.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.40 ($3.96).

Forterra stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.85) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.48. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 157.40 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $448.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £43,503.36 ($55,368.92).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

