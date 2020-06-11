Berenberg Bank Lowers Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.25) to GBX 1,080 ($13.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,174 ($14.94) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 507.40 ($6.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,387.50 ($17.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 997.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

In related news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 22,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.20), for a total value of £253,744.92 ($322,953.95).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

