Berenberg Bank Boosts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 103

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 96 ($1.22) to GBX 103 ($1.31) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BREE. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 94 ($1.20) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 85 ($1.08).

BREE stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

