Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,250

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,680 ($34.11) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. HSBC dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($69.62) to GBX 3,080 ($39.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($53.20) to GBX 3,942 ($50.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,650 ($59.18) to GBX 3,768 ($47.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($53.71) to GBX 2,710 ($34.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,535.67 ($45.00).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,654 ($33.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,618.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,222.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.42) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Bellway will post 45238.9998713 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79). Also, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £53,605.65 ($68,226.61).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

