Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.71. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 15,044,500 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on BTE. Credit Suisse Group cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.