Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.71. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 15,044,500 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTE. Credit Suisse Group cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

