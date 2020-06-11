Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($70.22) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.21 ($71.02).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €58.89 ($66.17) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($86.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

