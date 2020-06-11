Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($90.68).

Shares of BAYN opened at €67.15 ($75.45) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.37. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

