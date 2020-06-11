BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

