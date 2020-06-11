Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRSC. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that The Providence Service will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 430,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 326,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.