Barclays Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Login (LON:OOUT)

Login (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Login stock opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.27. Login has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Login Company Profile
