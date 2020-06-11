Barclays Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Login (LON:OOUT)

Login (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Login stock opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.27. Login has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Login alerts:

Login Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Login Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Login and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.