Barclays Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 500

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 776 ($9.88) to GBX 820 ($10.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 614.36 ($7.82).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 525.40 ($6.69) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 463.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 552.52.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($684,739.72). Also, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

