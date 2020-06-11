Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,562,000 after buying an additional 1,742,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,708 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,049. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

