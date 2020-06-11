Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of VMC traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,116. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

