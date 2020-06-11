Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. 3,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,358. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

