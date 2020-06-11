Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,975 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

