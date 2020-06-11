Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 311 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

IQV traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 430,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,852. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

