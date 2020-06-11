Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,218 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,097. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

