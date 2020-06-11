Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,209 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,696. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

