Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 17,881 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HUYA were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,226. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. HUYA Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

