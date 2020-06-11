Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 16,799 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 393,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,569,191. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.