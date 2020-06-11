Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 14,191 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 69.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,611,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after buying an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NYSE:RSG traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.