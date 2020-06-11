Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 13,439 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American International Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in American International Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

