Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 2,247,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,471,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

