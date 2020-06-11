Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 87,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after buying an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after buying an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

SYF traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,836. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.