Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

