Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,518,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $319,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $285,928,000.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 1,145,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,815. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

