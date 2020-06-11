Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,382 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.