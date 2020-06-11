Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 21,639 Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.07% of Equinox Gold Cp worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,270 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth about $23,855,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth about $23,178,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 1,743,545 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,973. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

