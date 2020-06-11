Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,650 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,792. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.95.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.