Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $227.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,325.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,543 shares of company stock worth $4,579,878 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.90.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.