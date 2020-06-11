Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Square were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

