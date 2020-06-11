Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Davita were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Davita by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 148,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $1,034,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of DVA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.52. 8,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.