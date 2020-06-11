Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $727,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Incyte were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Incyte’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

