Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $646,000 Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. 22,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.