Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,980. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,001.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

