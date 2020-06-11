Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.50. 889,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,200. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

